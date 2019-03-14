Brokerages Expect SP Plus Corp (SP) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

SP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,500. The firm has a market cap of $766.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in SP Plus by 20.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 300,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 239,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

