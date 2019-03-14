Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $44.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $41.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $207.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $213.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $226.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $228.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 41,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,876. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $658.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 479,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

