Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Forrester Research reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.45 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.30%.

FORR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $507,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,771.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,741.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $705,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 26,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,958. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.59. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

