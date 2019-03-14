Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 7,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,558 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 35.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 14,811,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,412,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,103,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 96.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,878,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 665,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,871. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

