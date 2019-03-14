Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (FIVE) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.55. Five Below reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $136.13.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Five Below by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

