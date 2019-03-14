Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.60. 1,059,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total value of $1,665,144.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,064,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,336 shares of company stock worth $36,768,482. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $261,004,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after buying an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,750.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after buying an additional 981,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,158,000 after buying an additional 656,297 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.