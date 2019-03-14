Brokerages Anticipate Catasys, Inc. (CATS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catasys’ earnings. Catasys reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Catasys will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catasys.

CATS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Catasys from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of CATS stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.95. Catasys has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Catasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catasys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Catasys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Catasys by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

