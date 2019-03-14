Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (AX) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

AX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 128,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

