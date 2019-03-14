British Land (BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered British Land to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on British Land in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644.23 ($8.42).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.77) on Tuesday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

In related news, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £13,858.60 ($18,108.72). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,741.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.