BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.64 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (Y)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.76. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $558.50 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.31) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

