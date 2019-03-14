BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.26 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.26 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-4-26-million-position-in-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.