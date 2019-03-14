Brickblock (BBK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Brickblock has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $8,677.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026325 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014661 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00153522 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000316 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00002435 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024097 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

