Brian Rayhill Sells 24,500 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Brian Rayhill sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.59. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.60.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.43 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

