Brent Johnson Sells 17,033 Shares of Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $432,297.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,017.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brent Johnson sold 9,672 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $237,737.76.

IRMD traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 2,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,109. The stock has a market cap of $268.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.79. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 205.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/brent-johnson-sells-17033-shares-of-iradimed-corp-irmd-stock.html.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.