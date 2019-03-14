Brenntag (BNR) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.33 ($62.01).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €46.71 ($54.31) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.