Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 500 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $315.94 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 303,565.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 224,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/boston-beer-company-inc-sam-vp-david-l-grinnell-sells-500-shares.html.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.