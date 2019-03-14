Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stake Lowered by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,828 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 501,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 271,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

BCEI stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

