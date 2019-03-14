Boltt Coin Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges (BOLTT)

Boltt Coin (CURRENCY:BOLTT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Boltt Coin token can currently be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00078162 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and Hotbit. Boltt Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.05 million worth of Boltt Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boltt Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.39 or 0.16316859 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046453 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Boltt Coin Token Profile

Boltt Coin (BOLTT) is a token. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Boltt Coin ‘s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Boltt Coin ‘s official message board is medium.com/@BolttCoin . The official website for Boltt Coin is bolttcoin.io . The Reddit community for Boltt Coin is /r/BolttCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boltt Coin ‘s official Twitter account is @bolttsports

Buying and Selling Boltt Coin

Boltt Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boltt Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boltt Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boltt Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

