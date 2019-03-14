Bokf Na Sells 8,642 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,927,000 after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 132.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,176,000 after acquiring an additional 512,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 489,197 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,516,000 after acquiring an additional 339,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

