Bokf Na Increases Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,977,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,275,219,000 after buying an additional 342,256 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,463,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,124,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,467,000 after buying an additional 1,042,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,771,000 after buying an additional 277,477 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $3,798,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock worth $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

