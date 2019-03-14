Bokf Na Has $3.59 Million Stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $247,710.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $97,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,597.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,336 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,921. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

