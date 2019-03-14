BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BOK Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.95.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares in the company, valued at $614,666.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Kaiser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $533,712. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

