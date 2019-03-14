BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Director David W. Bullock Acquires 5,000 Shares

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $12,172,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,689,000. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 843,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

