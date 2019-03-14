Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

