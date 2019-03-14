Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,554 Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,956.54 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $318.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

