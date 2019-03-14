Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Toro by 5,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,837 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Toro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 530,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Toro by 71.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 669,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Toro by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $9,741,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,670. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.76. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/blueshift-asset-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-toro-co-ttc.html.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.