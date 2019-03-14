Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Blue Bird posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $17.05 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

