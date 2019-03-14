Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00001555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $6,477.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00384866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01693460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

About Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,382,364 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

