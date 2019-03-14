BlackRock Inc. Sells 38,617 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.31% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $293,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 887,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $139,656.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,867,698.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,799.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,782 shares of company stock worth $3,444,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.79 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

