BlackRock Inc. Has $307.06 Million Position in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.66% of New Relic worth $307,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in New Relic by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 1.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New Relic to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $423,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,047,615.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $42,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,647,247.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,084,399. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

