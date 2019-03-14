Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $142,326,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after purchasing an additional 135,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,493,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,050,663.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,544.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

