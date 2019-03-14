Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

NYSE BSM opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.37%.

In other news, SVP Brock Morris sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 378,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 18,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $325,321.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,194 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,987,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,135,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

