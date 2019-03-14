Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.64 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $10,994.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00016237 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Nanex. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.01344545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00339125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00158201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00026546 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 20,646,124 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

