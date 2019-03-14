BitCoen Trading Down 11.1% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. In the last week, BitCoen has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $123,100.00 and approximately $694.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.03643584 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

