BioNano Genomics (BNGO) & Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Head-To-Head Review

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 4.57 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $2.94 billion 5.83 $512.61 million $20.32 33.95

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 17.46% 94.57% 20.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioNano Genomics and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International 1 7 0 0 1.88

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.59%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $590.61, indicating a potential downside of 14.40%. Given BioNano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats BioNano Genomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its instruments and consumables for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

