Biffa (BIFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 268.40 ($3.51).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 224.34 ($2.93) on Wednesday. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

In other news, insider Richard Pike bought 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,694.78 ($6,134.56).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

