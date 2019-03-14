BidaskClub Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Hold

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.50, a PEG ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 356,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,721,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.