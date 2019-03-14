BidaskClub Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Hold

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.
NBIX stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.50, a PEG ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $335,649.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,171,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 356,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 691,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 336,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,721,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
