BidaskClub Lowers Expedia Group (EXPE) to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089 in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

