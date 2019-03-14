BidaskClub Lowers Amerisafe (AMSF) to Sell

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $35,697.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $103,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $218,698. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amerisafe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Amerisafe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

