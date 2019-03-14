BidaskClub Downgrades Presidio (PSDO) to Hold

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PSDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Presidio has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Presidio had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Presidio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Presidio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Presidio by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 286,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Presidio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,770,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,551,000 after purchasing an additional 748,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Presidio by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

