BHP Group (BBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

BBL opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

