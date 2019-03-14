BestChain (BEST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. BestChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BestChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006363 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025970 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014133 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00148635 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002426 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BestChain

BestChain (BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. The official website for BestChain is bestchain.hol.es . BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain

Buying and Selling BestChain

