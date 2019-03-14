Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Fabrinet (FN) Stock

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,087.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $544,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock worth $5,703,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

