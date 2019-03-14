Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $984.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

