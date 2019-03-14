Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Middlesex Water worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $29,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $984.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

