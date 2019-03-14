Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 137 Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.13 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

