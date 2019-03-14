Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 198 Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,378. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $170.41 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.87.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

