Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Midwich Group (MIDW)

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Midwich Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 707 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 587.50 ($7.68) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 669.98 ($8.75).

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

