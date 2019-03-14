Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.01% of Benchmark Electronics worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,651,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,826,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 232,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 883,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

