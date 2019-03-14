Benchmark Capital Management C Sells 279,633 Shares of Elastic NV (ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) major shareholder Benchmark Capital Management C sold 279,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $23,248,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,777. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

